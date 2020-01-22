News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Senior UK judge: Speeding drivers ‘should not escape ban because they would lose job’

Senior UK judge: Speeding drivers ‘should not escape ban because they would lose job’
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 05:24 PM

Speeding motorists should no longer be able to avoid a driving ban because it would mean losing their job, according to senior judges in the UK.

Loss of employment will not automatically be deemed as exceptional hardship – resulting in a lighter punishment being handed out – under new guidelines for magistrates in England and Wales proposed by the Sentencing Council.

The judge-led organisation’s proposals state that “some hardship is likely to occur in many if not most orders of disqualification”, and courts should be “cautious” before claims of exceptional hardship are accepted.

Drivers are normally disqualified for a minimum of six months if they receive at least 12 penalty points within three years, unless they convince a court to issue an alternative sentence.

Steve Coogan argued that an extended disqualification would mean he could not film the new series of Alan Partridge (Jane Barlow/PA)
Steve Coogan argued that an extended disqualification would mean he could not film the new series of Alan Partridge (Jane Barlow/PA)

Actor Steve Coogan was handed a shorter, two-month driving ban in August 2019 after successfully arguing an extended disqualification would mean he could not film the new series of Alan Partridge.

The comedian faced a six-month ban after being given three points for driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone, which would have taken him up to the 12-point threshold.

Sentencing Council chairman Lord Justice Holroyde said: “Sentencing guidelines are used in magistrates’ courts throughout England and Wales on a daily basis and it is important that they provide clear guidance to court users.

“This consultation is in response to requests from magistrates for changes to provide more information and bring greater clarity to these guidelines.

“We are keen to hear views on the proposals from magistrates, others working in the criminal justice system and anyone else with an interest in sentencing.”

READ MORE

Harvey Weinstein not just a Hollywood titan ‘he was a rapist’, court told

More on this topic

Body of grandmother most likely dismembered using a power tool, court hearsBody of grandmother most likely dismembered using a power tool, court hears

Judge refers case of Cork man accused of under-age sex to circuit courtJudge refers case of Cork man accused of under-age sex to circuit court

Lawyer complains about delay in 'very simple test' on €350k of suspected heroin as Cork man waits to plead guiltyLawyer complains about delay in 'very simple test' on €350k of suspected heroin as Cork man waits to plead guilty

Dubliner fined for 'hugely racist comments' made to one of Ireland’s underage sportstars while punching herDubliner fined for 'hugely racist comments' made to one of Ireland’s underage sportstars while punching her

Driving banSentencing CouncilSpeedingSpeeding banTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phoneUN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phone

Harvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statementsHarvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statements

Greece’s politicians break the mould by choosing first female presidentGreece’s politicians break the mould by choosing first female president

Scientists develop blood test that can ‘predict final menstrual period’Scientists develop blood test that can ‘predict final menstrual period’


Lifestyle

Jim Murray is a guitarist, originally from An Muine Fliuch, Co Cork.A Question of Taste: Jim Murray, Guitarist

A consultant said it’s not ‘trigger finger’ and is looking into other possible conditions.Natural health: 'My middle finger is stuck at a slight angle'

If you're a gardener who follows astrology, you may be interested to know your garden could perform better if you plan your gardening schedule according to the path of the moon.Tuning into the cycles of nature is all part of lunar gardening

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »