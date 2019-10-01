News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Senior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fiancee

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 04:14 PM

A senior Tory MP has been kicked out of his party’s conference in England after he was involved in a “totally unacceptable” incident involving a clash with security, a Conservative spokesman said.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown had attempted to bring his fiancee, who did not have the relevant pass, into the International Lounge at the Manchester event when he was stopped by a member of staff.

The Cotswolds MP is understood to have remonstrated with the member of staff, at which point security personnel intervened.

Police arriving at the Conservative Party Conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
A Conservative spokesman said: “The incident was totally unacceptable. Geoffrey has been asked to leave Conference and we are establishing all of the facts to see if further action is necessary.

“We will always adopt a zero tolerance approach to any inappropriate behaviour towards our hardworking staff.”

Mr Clifton-Brown told the PA news agency: “I’ve got nothing further to say about it. I don’t want to comment on it, really.”

A staff member guarding the door of the International Lounge said the incident was sparked by a disagreement.

“It was a small misunderstanding,” the man said.

Greater Manchester Police said in statement: “At around 1.45pm on Tuesday 1 October 2019, an attendee to the Conservative Party Conference attempted to enter the International Lounge area of the conference without the relevant pass.

“Security staff intervened and resolved the situation without any breach of security occurring.”

The incident has echoes of the notorious “Plebgate” scandal involving Tory former chief whip Andrew Mitchell who clashed with police at the gates of Downing Street in 2012.

- Press Association

