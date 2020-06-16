News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Self-isolation and contact tracing ‘key to keeping Covid-19 under control’

Self-isolation and contact tracing ‘key to keeping Covid-19 under control’
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 11:30 PM

Combining self-isolation and extensive contact tracing with moderate physical distancing measures could help keep the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic under control, according to experts.

New research based on mathematical modelling suggests that, in the absence of a vaccine, the most effective way to maintain control of the disease would require a combination of factors involving changes to human behaviour.

These would include keeping social distancing measures in place, such as remote working and limiting large gatherings, alongside other preventative actions such as contact tracing and self isolation.

The team used social contact data on more than 40,000 individuals from the BBC Pandemic database.

They also modelled the reproductive number (R), which is the average number of people each individual with the virus is likely to infect at a given moment, using different scenarios.

To keep the Covid-19 epidemic declining, R needs to be less than one.

Had no control measures been put in place, R would be 2.6, meaning that one infected person would infect two or three more people on average.

The researchers calculated that mass testing alone, with 5% of the population undergoing random testing each week, would lower R to just 2.5, as many infections would either be missed or detected too late.

Our findings reinforce the growing body of evidence which suggests that we can't rely on one single public health measure to achieve epidemic control

Compared with no control measures, self-isolation of symptomatic cases alone would reduce transmission by around 29%, lowering R to 1.8.

But the model showed that combining self-isolation, household quarantine and tracing strategies (which would include app-based contact tracing and manual tracing of all contacts), would potentially reduce transmission by 64%, bringing R down to 0.94.

However, the researchers note that their model is based on a series of assumptions, such as quick isolation and adherence to quarantine, which they said are plausible but optimistic.

They also said that their model only includes specific settings such as home, school and work, and does not explicitly include imported infections, which may be detected at a different rate from local infections.

Study author Dr Adam Kucharski, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK, said: “Our findings reinforce the growing body of evidence which suggests that we can’t rely on one single public health measure to achieve epidemic control.

“Successful strategies will likely include intensive testing and contact tracing supplemented with moderate forms of physical distancing, such as limiting the size of social gatherings and remote working, which can both reduce transmission and the number of contacts that need to be traced.”

He added: “The huge scale of testing and contact tracing that is needed to reduce Covid-19 from spreading is resource intensive, and new app-based tracing, if adopted widely alongside traditional contact tracing, could enhance the effectiveness of identifying contacts, particularly those that would otherwise be missed.”

The research is published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

contact tracingcoronavirusCovid-19ModellingQuarantineSelf-isolationTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

France sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashesFrance sends more police to Dijon after four nights of violent clashes

Liver perfusion technique ‘could save seven in 10 discarded donor livers’Liver perfusion technique ‘could save seven in 10 discarded donor livers’

EU opens antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and App StoreEU opens antitrust investigations into Apple Pay and App Store

Man arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protestMan arrested after shooting during New Mexico statue protest


Lifestyle

We are what we eat is a saying we’ve heard many, many times. And there’s a lot of truth in it. If we focus on nutritious meals and snacks, it will help our mental health too.Food and Fun: Mind what you what you put in your body

While it’s been an incredibly difficult few months, the Covid-19 lockdown has seen some brilliant, creative TV series being made. The latest is a revival of a hit show which first aired in 1988 and 1998 - Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads.Talking Heads haven't stopped making sense

Since it was revealed last week, much of the talk about PS5 has been how it looks like a router. Or a futuristic sailboat. Or even a toilet seat. But ultimately, the only thing that matters is what the games themselves look like.GameTech: Six of the best from Sony's first PlayStation 5 outing

The traditional Father’s day gifts of socks and boxer shorts just don’t cut it these days. Dads are becoming street style stars in their own right, making menswear much more interesting.Daddy Cool: pared-back fashion for a streetwise Father's Day look

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »