News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Second World War bombs defused in Germany after mass evacuation

Second World War bombs defused in Germany after mass evacuation
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 05:55 PM

Two Second World War bombs were successfully defused in the western German city of Dortmund on Sunday, hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding area, officials said.

The bombs were 250kg American and British bombs.

Authorities initially thought they had detected four bombs, but later clarified that only two were found.

Authorities had evacuated two hospitals and opened schools for residents who had to leave their homes.

A road was closed to traffic in Dortmund, Germany, and thousands of people were evacuaed (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
A road was closed to traffic in Dortmund, Germany, and thousands of people were evacuaed (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

City officials had asked about 14,000 people to leave the areas where the bombs were buried.

The city’s train station had also been shut down and trains were rerouted.

Before experts defused the two bombs, helicopters patrolled overhead to ensure everyone had evacuated.

Almost 75 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are frequently found in Germany.

Disposing of them sometimes entails large-scale evacuations as a precaution.

BombsGermanySecond World WarTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Iranians defy police to join protests over downed planeIranians defy police to join protests over downed plane

Iran summons UK ambassador over his ‘illegal’ presence at protestsIran summons UK ambassador over his ‘illegal’ presence at protests

Vegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabiesVegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabies

Villagers flee as Philippines volcano eruptsVillagers flee as Philippines volcano erupts


Lifestyle

Lee Fields tells Ellie O’Byrne about the music that influenced him, as well as the family tragedy that led to a career change.Veteran soul singer Lee Fields laughs when the Cork connection in his name is mentioned to him

Trish Hennessy owns Halfway up the Stairs, a dedicated children’s bookshop at La Touche Place, Greystones, Co Wicklow.We Sell Books: 'We’ve tried to create a little haven for kids, where they feel welcome’

Esther N McCarthy spies sunshiney lampshades and wistful wallpaper this week.Wish List: Sunshiney lampshades and wistful wallpaper

Des O’Sullivan previews the furniture, paintings and collectibles featuring prominently in a 250-lot auction.London calling for Claddagh ring collection at Sotheby's

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »