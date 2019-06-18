News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tory leadership race: Johnson tops ballot; Raab eliminated

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 06:08 PM

Latest: Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next British prime minister.

Here are the results from the second round of voting:

– Michael Gove: 41

– Jeremy Hunt: 46

– Sajid Javid: 33

– Boris Johnson: 126

– Dominic Raab: 30

– Rory Stewart: 37

After the results were announced, Rory Stewart took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

More to follow.

Second vote in Tory leadership race

Update 5.30pm: Conservative MPs have voted in the second bout of the contest to select Britain’s next prime minister.

Candidates need to gain at least 33 votes from MPs to remain in the race to reach the final run-off, which will see some 160,000 Tory members select the next leader. The results will be known at about 6pm.

Meanwhile, candidates including frontrunner Boris Johnson will later take part in a TV debate.

Here’s the latest:

5.25pm

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May, asked who she voted for in the Tory leadership ballot, told reporters: “As I said last week, none of your business.”

5.20pm

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

5.15pm

Candidates need 33 votes in today’s second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Rory Stewart picked up just 19 votes in the first round but his campaign has gathered momentum and a source close to him told the Press Association: “I think we’re there, but it’s tight.”

Sajid Javid got 23 votes in the first round, and a campaign source acknowledged it was “close” and they were “making no predictions” about what would happen.

Both Cabinet ministers have publicly said they are confident of securing the numbers needed to remain in the race.

An ally of former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who got 27 votes, said they were “quietly confident” he would pass the threshold.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Stewart ‘hopeful’ of remaining in Tory leadership race

More on this topic

Stewart ‘hopeful’ of remaining in Tory leadership race

Tory rivals turn on Dominic Raab over refusal to rule out suspending Parliament

Raab attacks ‘privileged’ Johnson as race for the Tory crown turns brutal

Boris Johnson suggests he will appear in BBC debate, but not Channel 4

ConservativespoliticsTory leadershipTOPIC: Conservative Party leadership

More in this Section

Bosnian city popular with tourists awash with rubbish amid landfill protest

Stewart ‘hopeful’ of remaining in Tory leadership race

Trump, outsider-turned-insider, sells himself as rebel for 2020 re-election bid

Hong Kong protesters reject leader’s apology and demand she quit


Lifestyle

Pauline McLynn shines in creative homecoming for Enda Walsh's The Small Things

Double act: Why talking to your baby is essential

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »