Tory leadership race: Johnson tops ballot; Raab eliminated

Latest: Boris Johnson has topped the ballot in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with Dominic Raab eliminated from the race to be the next British prime minister.

Here are the results from the second round of voting:

– Michael Gove: 41

– Jeremy Hunt: 46

– Sajid Javid: 33

– Boris Johnson: 126

– Dominic Raab: 30

– Rory Stewart: 37

After the results were announced, Rory Stewart took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Thank you all so much! Looking forward to the debate tonight @BBCPolitics#RoryWalksOn— Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 18, 2019

More to follow.

Second vote in Tory leadership race

Update 5.30pm: Conservative MPs have voted in the second bout of the contest to select Britain’s next prime minister.

Candidates need to gain at least 33 votes from MPs to remain in the race to reach the final run-off, which will see some 160,000 Tory members select the next leader. The results will be known at about 6pm.

Meanwhile, candidates including frontrunner Boris Johnson will later take part in a TV debate.

Here’s the latest:

5.25pm

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May, asked who she voted for in the Tory leadership ballot, told reporters: “As I said last week, none of your business.”

5.20pm (PA Graphics)

5.15pm

Candidates need 33 votes in today’s second ballot to remain in the Tory leadership race.

Rory Stewart picked up just 19 votes in the first round but his campaign has gathered momentum and a source close to him told the Press Association: “I think we’re there, but it’s tight.”

Sajid Javid got 23 votes in the first round, and a campaign source acknowledged it was “close” and they were “making no predictions” about what would happen.

Both Cabinet ministers have publicly said they are confident of securing the numbers needed to remain in the race.

An ally of former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who got 27 votes, said they were “quietly confident” he would pass the threshold.

- Press Association