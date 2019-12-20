News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second security officer dies after shooting in Moscow

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 04:29 PM

The death toll in a shooting outside the Moscow headquarters of Russia’s main security agency has risen to two, Russian officials said, as investigators pressed to uncover the gunman’s motives.

The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top state investigative agency, identified the attacker as 39-year-old Yevgeny Manyurov, who lived in Moscow’s suburbs.

It said he opened fire on Thursday just outside the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, killing one security officer and badly wounding another, who died later in hospital.

Manyurov wounded five other people including a civilian before police shot him dead.

Yevgeny Manyurov (Project Baza/AP)
Yevgeny Manyurov (Project Baza/AP)

Investigators are still looking into his possible motives, the committee said.

The attack came shortly after President Vladimir Putin wrapped up his annual news conference.

About the same time as the shooting, KGB veteran Mr Putin was speaking at a Kremlin concert honouring FSB officers and other security personnel about half a mile away. That triggered speculation the attacker was trying to time the shooting to embarrass the Kremlin.

REN TV television station and the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported that Manyurov worked as a private security guard and practised shooting.

He owned a small arsenal of shotguns and rifles and took part in shooting competitions, finishing third in a November event.

Residents of an apartment building in the town of Podolsk, where Manyurov lived with his mother, described him as a loner who barely talked to anyone.

