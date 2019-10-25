News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second man charged over house party murders

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:17 PM

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of two teenagers at a house party in Milton Keynes.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, died as a result of knife injuries after they were attacked just before midnight on October 19.

Police said that Dom died from a stab wound to the back while Ben was knifed in the chest.

On Friday, Earl Bevans, 22, was charged with two counts of murder over the attack at a party in the Emerson Valley estate.

Police at a housing estate in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes (Gus Carter/PA)
He also faces two counts of attempted murder after Ryan Brown, 23, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bevans, of no fixed abode, will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

This will be the second court appearance related to the fatal attack after 21-year-old Charlie Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, was previously charged with the double murder and two attempted murders.

Chandler appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Thames Valley Police have said they believe more people were involved in the attack in Archford Croft and urged them to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of crime for Thames Valley Police, warned the people involved in the incident would be publicly identified if they did not come forward voluntarily.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter of Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses (Andy Wasley/PA)
He said: “We are still looking for others and they know who they are. I want to appeal directly to those people. We are looking for you and we will find you, however long it takes.

“At this stage we have not released your names or photographs, so please hand yourself in to the nearest police station as soon as possible.

“This is not going to go away and if we have to, we will name you so there will be no place for you to hide.”

Mr Hunter also appealed for more witnesses to speak to the police.

He said: “I know there will be various reasons for being reluctant to get involved but please, please think about the fact that Dom and Ben have been killed and how you would feel if this was your family.

“I imagine you would want justice and you wouldn’t want people to get away with what they have done. I am sure you would want justice for your own family.”

