Second man arrested over death of Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 03:17 PM

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

Mr Welsh, 48, was shot as he walked down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat on April 17.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that a second man was arrested over the death and he has been released pending further inquiries.

It came a day after officers revealed a first man had been arrested over the incident. He was released pending inquiries.

Forensic officers scoured the scene of the shooting in Edinburgh’s west end (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Welsh’s partner and young daughter were at home in the Chester Street flat when he was targeted at around 8pm on April 17, sparking a murder investigation.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “This investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for information.”

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3782 of April 17, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Bradley WelshEdinburghPolice

