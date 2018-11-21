Home»world

Second death in French protests over fuel tax hikes

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 04:53 PM

A second person has died in France amid nationwide protests against fuel tax hikes that saw hundreds injured and key roads paralysed by demonstrations.

The French Interior Ministry sent its “sincere condolences” in a statement to the family and friends of a motorcyclist killed in an accident near a dam on Monday in the southeastern Drome region. The ministry did not give details about how he was killed.

Protesters face riot police officers (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

A protester was killed in a road accident on Saturday as more than a quarter million French drivers blocked roads.

Scattered protests continued into their fifth day on Wednesday on roads across France by drivers dubbed “yellow jackets” for the neon vests they wear.

The Interior Ministry condemned the violence that has led to 552 wounded protesters and 95 wounded police officers.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Dromefuel tax

Related Articles

France’s Emmanuel Macron open to dialogue over fuel protests

Up to 409 injured as scattered fuel tax protests persist in France

French and German leaders meet to discuss ‘more united’ approach

One dead and more than 100 injured in French fuel tax protests

More in this Section

Fraudster who claimed £100,000 meant for Grenfell victims handed six-year term

Taliban deny involvement in Kabul bombing

Trump provides written responses to Mueller questions

‘Bali Nine’ drug smuggler released from Indonesian jail after nearly 14 years


Lifestyle

Setting stories in stone at UCC

Hurling and poetry: Ó Bhéal’s word-clash of the ash

A question of taste: Trick Mist

Muireann O’Connell on the inspiring families she met at Share A Dream

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »