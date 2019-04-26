NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Search intensified in Cyprus for remains of suspected serial killer’s victims

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Cyprus police have intensified a search for the remains of more victims at locations where an army officer, who authorities say admitted to killing five women and two girls, allegedly had dumped their bodies.

Police said the search will concentrate on a military firing range, a reservoir and a man-made lake near an abandoned mine approximately 20 miles west of the capital Nicosia.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old suspect told investigators that he had killed four more people than he had previously admitted to.

Cypriot investigators and police officers search a field (AP)

All the suspect’s alleged victims are foreign nationals.

Police have already found the bodies of a 38-year-old Filipino woman and two as yet unidentified women.

Search crews are now looking for the daughter of the 38-year-old, a Romanian mother and daughter and another Filipino woman.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Cyprus

