Search for two-year-old boy who fell into well in Spain

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 04:48 PM

More than 100 firefighters and emergency workers in southern Spain are searching for a two-year-old boy who fell into a narrow and deep well.

POLICE search and rescue teams are in a desperate race against time to try to locate a two-year-old boy who has fallen down a 350ft well on the Costa del Sol.

Firefighters have found a bag of sweets that the boy was carrying when he went missing on Sunday afternoon, said Maria Gamez, Spain's government representative in Malaga province.

Rescuers believe the boy fell into the 100-metre deep waterhole in a mountainous area near the town of Totalan after he walked away from his parents.

The shaft, which is too narrow for an adult to enter, had been bored a month earlier during water prospection works and had not been covered or protected, local media reported.

The youngster, named only as Yulen, disappeared after plunging down the tiny 15-inch wide hole as his family were cooking with friends.

Rescuers are trying to avoid blocking the small diameter of the well with falling soil as they search for the boy, Ms Gamez said.


