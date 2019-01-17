NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Search for Spanish boy stuck in borehole hits technical setbacks

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 03:29 PM

The leading engineer in Spain’s search for a two-year-old boy trapped in a deep, narrow borehole says rescuers are rushing to finish in days massive digging work that usually takes months.

Efforts to rescue Julen Rosello from the 110-metre (360ft) deep, 25cm (10in) diameter borehole have gripped Spain since the boy reportedly fell into the waterhole four days ago, on Sunday.

Emergency services near the scene in Totalan, Malaga (Gregorio Marrero/AP)

Adults do not fit through the shaft and machinery has hit an obstruction of strong material about two thirds down the vertical hole.

Angel Garcia, of the Malaga province civil engineers’ association, told reporters that the workers’ priority is now to dig two parallel vertical tunnels.

That plan came up after a horizontal hole bored in the past 24 hours from a hillside hit heavy stone.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

MalagaSpain

