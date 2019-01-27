NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Search for Brazil dam victims suspended amid fear of new breach

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 12:55 PM

Brazilian officials have suspended the search for potential survivors of a dam collapse amid fears that another dam owned by the same mining company is at risk of also breaking.

Authorities are evacuating several neighbourhoods in the city of Brumadinho that are within range of the B6 dam.

Pedro Ahiara, spokesman for firefighters in the state of Minas Gerais, said: “The risk of a breaking continues.”

Relatives survey the scene (Andre Penner/AP)

Even before the latest news, hope that loved ones had survived a tsunami of iron ore mine waste from the first dam was turning to anguish and anger over the increasing likelihood that hundreds of people had died.

By Saturday night, when authorities called off rescue efforts until daybreak, the toll stood at 40 dead with up to 300 estimated to be missing.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

B6BrumadinhoDam

More in this Section

Gunman on the run after five shot dead in Louisiana

Agent Willie McKay arranged Sala flight but did not select plane or pilot

Men charged with money laundering after £900,000 found in van

Australia Day or Invasion Day? Country divided by celebrations and protests


Lifestyle

Video: As Rosamund Pike turns 40, here are her best fashion moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »