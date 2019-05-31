NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Search for 21 missing after boat sinking ‘could be protracted’, says Hungary

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 04:22 PM

Hungarian authorities have predicted it could take an extended search to find 21 people still missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship and sank in Budapest.

Seven people have been confirmed dead so far and seven others were rescued.

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto and his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha visited the site of Wednesday’s accident and met rescue and search officials.

South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha and Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto visit the scene (Marko Drobnjakovic/AP)

“We have to prepare for a protracted search,” Mr Szijjarto said he was told by Budapest river police, adding that authorities are also expecting help from Serbia, where the Danube flows after leaving Hungary.

“It is not unimaginable that we will need to depend on them in the coming days.”

Divers in full equipment went into the Danube but were unable to inspect the wreckage of the boat due to the extremely murky waters and heavy currents from recent rain.

READ MORE

Ian Bailey: 'I am staying calm in the eye of the hurricane'

Officials said it could take days to recover the 70-year-old boat, which was built in the former Soviet Union.

Hours after Wednesday night’s collision, the body of one victim was found more than seven miles downstream, near the Hungarian capital’s neo-Gothic parliament building.

“The wreck is located more than six metres deep and the water level continues to rise because of the expected rainfall,” Mr Szijjarto added.

A military ship on the Danube (Zoltan Balogh/MTI/AP)

Hungarian police have detained and questioned the captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat.

Mr Szijjarto said the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain protested being considered a suspect. Identified only as Yuriy C, he is suspected of endangering water transport leading to a deadly mass accident. Police have proposed placing him under arrest.

The Viking Sigyn has been allowed to sail to Germany but Ms Kang said the ship’s owner “has promised to fully co-operate with the investigation”.

“If the investigation finds the ship’s owner responsible, there will be a thorough legal response,” she added.

Kang Kyung-wha and Peter Szijjarto at a press conference (Attila Kovacs/MTI/AP)

The ministers agreed to search for every missing person.

“We shared our firm resolve… to search for survivors to the last person,” Ms Kang said.

A South Korean group on a package tour of Europe — including 30 tourists, two guides and a photographer— were on an hour-long sightseeing tour of Budapest when their boat collided with a cruise ship during a downpour on Wednesday evening.

Nineteen South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members — the captain and his assistant — remain missing.

Damage on the Viking Sigyn (Zoltan Mathe/MTI/AP)

Survivors say they were lucky to grab on to a drifting lifeboat while looking in horror as others around them struggled in the dark, rainy water, shouting for help.

Their small sightseeing boat had almost finished its tour and was almost at a stop when the larger cruise ship hit it under a bridge near the riverbank parliament building.

They said about 20 people were on the deck taking photographs or preparing to disembark. The others were in the cabin.

The South Korean government said no one was wearing a life jacket.

Video released by Hungarian police showed the sightseeing boat, identified as the Hableany, travelling closely side-by-side and in the same direction as the German-built Viking cruise ship as they approached the Margit Bridge.

The Hableany then appears to steer slightly to its left, into the path of the 135-metre cruise ship, which continued to sail on at the same speed. The two collided and the sightseeing boat then tipped over on its side between the bridge’s two supports.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Philippines ships ‘illegally transported waste’ back to Canada

More on this topic

Cruise ship captain held after seven die in Budapest tour boat collision

Boat sinks in Danube in Hungary with 34 people on board

‘Politicians pelted’ for boat tragedy fundraiser

Four people rescued from Shannon Estuary after boat got into difficulty

TOPIC: Boat accident

More in this Section

New marine conservation areas announced to boost UK’s ‘blue belt’

Cruise ship captain held after seven die in Budapest tour boat collision

R&B singer R Kelly faces more sex assault charges

President Trump praises Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson ahead of UK visit


Lifestyle

Eating blueberries every day ‘can improve cardiovascular health’ – how to get more into your diet

Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

Not everyone is convinced Kylie Jenner knows how to wash her face properly, so how should you do it?

5 expert tips to stop money becoming a burden on your relationship

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »