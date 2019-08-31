Search and rescue operations launched in Channel amid wave of migrant crossings

Search and rescue operations have been launched along the Kent coast, according to the British coastguard, amid a wave of migrant crossings of the English Channel.

While UK Border Force is responding to a “number of incidents” out at sea, Kent Police said that eight people suspected of getting out of a dinghy on the shore at Kingsdown have been passed to immigration officers this morning.

Coastguard rescue teams were sent from Folkestone and Deal to help with the operations this morning. A UK Border Force boat carrying a family of suspected migrants earlier this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Their spokeswoman said that crews are concerned with “rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities”.

She added: “HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents on the Kent coast, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.”

By Friday more than 220 migrants, including at least 40 children, had been intercepted by UK and French authorities since Thursday last week.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Friday that urgent action is needed to tackle the migrant crisis in the Channel, adding that plans are being drawn up “immediately” to deal with the problem.

Her comments came following a meeting with French interior minister Christophe Castaner in Paris on Thursday, where the pair agreed to step up resources to intercept and stop the wave of crossings in small boats. Priti Patel held a meeting with her French counterpart earlier this week to discuss the migrant crossings (Toby Melville/PA)

The prospect of British financial support for efforts to stem the flow of crossings from France was discussed at the meeting, according to the French AFP news agency, and Mr Castaner said that money from London would “reinforce patrols and improve effectiveness”.

Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned illegal migrants they would be sent back if they risked crossing the Channel.

He said: “If you come illegally, you are an illegal immigrant and I’m afraid the law will treat you as such.”

The British Home Office have been approached for comment.

- Press Association