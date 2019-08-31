News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Search and rescue operations launched in Channel amid wave of migrant crossings

Search and rescue operations launched in Channel amid wave of migrant crossings
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 02:21 PM

Search and rescue operations have been launched along the Kent coast, according to the British coastguard, amid a wave of migrant crossings of the English Channel.

While UK Border Force is responding to a “number of incidents” out at sea, Kent Police said that eight people suspected of getting out of a dinghy on the shore at Kingsdown have been passed to immigration officers this morning.

Coastguard rescue teams were sent from Folkestone and Deal to help with the operations this morning.

A UK Border Force boat carrying a family of suspected migrants earlier this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A UK Border Force boat carrying a family of suspected migrants earlier this week (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Their spokeswoman said that crews are concerned with “rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities”.

She added: “HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents on the Kent coast, working with Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.”

By Friday more than 220 migrants, including at least 40 children, had been intercepted by UK and French authorities since Thursday last week.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Friday that urgent action is needed to tackle the migrant crisis in the Channel, adding that plans are being drawn up “immediately” to deal with the problem.

Her comments came following a meeting with French interior minister Christophe Castaner in Paris on Thursday, where the pair agreed to step up resources to intercept and stop the wave of crossings in small boats.

Priti Patel held a meeting with her French counterpart earlier this week to discuss the migrant crossings (Toby Melville/PA)
Priti Patel held a meeting with her French counterpart earlier this week to discuss the migrant crossings (Toby Melville/PA)

The prospect of British financial support for efforts to stem the flow of crossings from France was discussed at the meeting, according to the French AFP news agency, and Mr Castaner said that money from London would “reinforce patrols and improve effectiveness”.

Last week British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned illegal migrants they would be sent back if they risked crossing the Channel.

He said: “If you come illegally, you are an illegal immigrant and I’m afraid the law will treat you as such.”

The British Home Office have been approached for comment.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Thousands take to UK streets to protest against Johnson’s suspension of Parliament

More on this topic

Scores feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya’s coastScores feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Libya’s coast

Rohingya refugees stage protest as they mark anniversary of exodus from BurmaRohingya refugees stage protest as they mark anniversary of exodus from Burma

Campaigners criticise Boris Johnson’s ‘inflammatory’ message to migrantsCampaigners criticise Boris Johnson’s ‘inflammatory’ message to migrants

EU to move evacuated migrants from Italy, but 350 still at seaEU to move evacuated migrants from Italy, but 350 still at sea

Border forceMigrantsTOPIC: Migrant crisis

More in this Section

Sacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sourcesSacking of British Chancellor’s aide by Johnson’s adviser played down by UK Government sources

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hackedTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

Experts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcanoExperts on watch for more explosions from Stromboli volcano

Concerns as hurricane could put 10 million at risk in FloridaConcerns as hurricane could put 10 million at risk in Florida


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »