NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sea creatures hit twice as hard by global warming, experts say

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Cold-blooded sea creatures are twice as sensitive to the effects of global warming as reptiles and insects on land, a study has found.

Marine species have double the risk of vanishing from their habitats as the oceans heat up, researchers say.

The vulnerability of ocean-dwellers to the effects of climate change could have a significant impact on human communities that depend on fish and shellfish, the authors claim.

The study is the first to compare the ability of cold-blooded marine and land species to survive rising temperatures while remaining in their normal habitats.

The findings suggest that new conservation efforts will be needed if the ocean is going to continue supporting human well-being, nutrition and economic activity

US scientists analysed worldwide research on almost 400 species, including fish, lizards, insects and crabs.

Lead researcher Dr Malin Pinsky, from Rutgers University, said: “We find that, globally, marine species are being eliminated from their habitats by warming temperatures twice as often as land species.

“The findings suggest that new conservation efforts will be needed if the ocean is going to continue supporting human well-being, nutrition and economic activity.”

Marine species were on average more likely to live close to dangerously high temperatures with few means of escape, said the scientists, whose findings appear in the journal Nature.

In contrast many land animals could take refuge from the heat in forests, shaded areas or underground.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

climate changeGlobal warming

More in this Section

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »