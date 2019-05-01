NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Scuffles in Paris as thousands gather for May Day rallies

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 01:02 PM

Brief scuffles between police and protesters have broken out in Paris as thousands of people gather for May Day rallies under tight security measures.

Police used tear gas to control the crowd gathering near Paris’s Montparnasse railway station.

Groups of hooded, black-clad people shouting anti-police slogans mixed with other protesters wearing yellow vests or waving union flags.

Riot police face demonstrators (Francois Mori/AP)

French authorities have warned “radical activists” may join the Paris demonstration and renew scenes of violence that marked previous yellow vest protests and May Day demonstrations in the past two years.

More than 7,400 police are deployed in Paris.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Spike in worldwide anti-Semitic acts, Israeli researchers claim

More on this topic

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

French police avoid repeat of yellow vest riots after tightening security

Treasures from Tutankhamun’s tomb on display in Paris

French yellow vest protesters seek momentum on 15th week

KEYWORDS

May Day

More in this Section

North Carolina campus shooting leaves two dead

Diet rich in coffee, fruit and veg ‘cuts breast cancer risk’

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it


Lifestyle

New releases on Netflix and Amazon Prime in May

GameTech: A Plague Tale Innocence is a game that impresses

Catherine Grieves: The woman who chooses the music for Killing Eve

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »