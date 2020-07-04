News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scuba diver killed in shark attack off Queensland

Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 09:45 AM

A 20-year-old scuba diver has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Queensland.

The man was attacked at around 2pm near Fraser Island.

Paramedics who arrived by helicopter provided emergency treatment but the man, who had been bitten around the legs, could not be saved and died at the scene, said the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The attack happened near Indian Heads, not far from where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.

At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year.

A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia in January and a 60-year-old surfer died near Kingscliff in New South Wales in June.


