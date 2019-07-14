News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scottish woman seriously injured in crash with police car

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 08:27 AM

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving a marked police car.

The incident happened on the A72 at Horsburgh Ford, Peebles, in the Borders, at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

The police car was responding to an incident when it was in collision with a silver BMW 1 Series.

A 36-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the BMW, was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she is in a serious condition.

As is standard procedure when there is an incident that involves the serious injury of a person following contact with the police, the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner

A 44-year-old man and two children, aged five and one, were also taken to Borders General Hospital as a precaution.

The 25-year-old male driver of the police vehicle was taken to Borders General Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

It is not known whether the police vehicle had its blue lights on at the time of the incident.

A police spokesman said: “As is standard procedure when there is an incident that involves the serious injury of a person following contact with the police, the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.”

- Press Association

