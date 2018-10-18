Home»Breaking News»world

Scottish woman becomes fastest ever to circumnavigate globe by bike

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 08:00 PM

A Scottish ultra-endurance cyclist has become the fastest woman to travel around the world on a bike.

Jenny Graham, from Inverness in the Highlands, circumnavigated the globe in 125 days.

The 38-year-old arrived at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Thursday, knocking almost three weeks off the previous record of 144 days set by Italy’s Paola Gianotti in 2014.

She said: “I just set out to see how far I could go. The furthest I’ve cycled before was from Land’s End to John o’ Groats, now I have cycled right around the world.

“It’s sometimes been tough, but I thrive on challenges on the road and of course it has also been so amazing!

“I knew I wanted to do something solo to test my physical and mental ability. I am the fittest I have ever been, so I thought I’d train hard and give it a go – here I am back in Berlin, I can hardly believe it.”

Fellow Scot Mark Beaumont is the current male record-holder for the feat, which he completed in September 2017.

The Edinburgh-based adventurer said: “Just phenomenal riding and all the way with a smile, with a cheer, with a sense of humility and the excitement of the unknown around the corner.”

Ms Graham her started her journey in Berlin on June 16.

She cycled 15 hours a day unsupported – managing an average of 156 miles a day – while carrying all her kit.

The 18,000 mile route took her across four continents and through 16 countries – Germany, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Mongolia, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, USA, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium and Holland.

The route took her through 16 countries, including New Zealand (Jenny Graham/The Adventure Syndicate)

She took four flights and a boat.

To make the record official, Guinness World Records still needs to ratify the data.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jenny GrahamCyclingScotland

Related Articles

Scottish Nationalists told to wait til ‘time is right’ for IndyRef2

Dundee design museum welcomes 100,000th visitor less than one month after opening

Scotland could get independence without second referendum, SNP MP claims

Scottish man jailed for 11 years after admitting trying to kill six children in hit-and-run

More in this Section

Man becomes 11th person jailed for Grenfell Tower fraud

Mike Pompeo says US will wait for inquiry before acting on missing journalist

US downgrades its Jerusalem mission to Palestinians

Husband and wife swingers dubbed the 'Fred and Rose West of Barry' jailed for sexually abusing girls


Breaking Stories

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

Here's what you can to expect from Making a Murderer 2

’Tis the season... for scares: Your guide to Ireland's Haunted experiences

Ask Audrey: I’m pretending to be a poet to impress a stunning pseudo-intellectual from Clonakilty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »