Scottish leaders cast votes in UK general election

Scotland’s party leaders are heading to the polls as voting gets under way in the UK General Election.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was joined by her partner, Peter Murrell, as well as the SNP’s Glasgow East candidate David Linden, as she cast her vote at Broomhouse Park Community Hall on Thursday morning.

Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw will cast his vote at Clarkston Hall in East Refrewshire, while Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard voted at the Ralston Community Centre in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater voted at polling stations in Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson cast her vote at Castlehill Primary School in Bearsden in her constituency of East Dunbartonshire.