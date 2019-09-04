News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scottish judge to decide whether British PM’s plan to prorogue Parliament is lawful

Scottish judge to decide whether British PM’s plan to prorogue Parliament is lawful
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 06:51 AM

A judge will announce his decision on whether Boris Johnson’s planned prorogation of Parliament is lawful, following claims the British PM wants to limit MPs’ scrutiny and their attempts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Legal action aimed at preventing the UK Government suspending Parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31 is being considered at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, with Lord Doherty expected to reveal his decision on Wednesday morning.

The challenge from a cross-party group of 75 MPs and Peers argues that the Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue Westminster to reduce the time parliamentarians have to scrutinise Brexit legislation or attempt to prevent a no-deal Brexit is unlawful.

David Johnston QC, representing the Government, claimed that it was not for the courts to decide if Parliament can be suspended.

Aidan O’Neill QC arriving at the Court of Session Court of Session in Edinburgh for the legal challenge aimed at preventing the UK Parliament being suspended (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aidan O’Neill QC arriving at the Court of Session Court of Session in Edinburgh for the legal challenge aimed at preventing the UK Parliament being suspended (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a hearing on Tuesday, it was revealed that the Government appeared to consider suspending Parliament as early as mid-August, two weeks before publicly announcing the move and despite Mr Johnson’s spokesman claiming at the time that any suggestion of prorogation was “entirely false”.

A note dated August 15 from Nickki da Costa, a former director of legislative

affairs at Number 10 – which was seen by Mr Johnson and his adviser Dominic Cummings – asked whether an approach should be made to prorogue Parliament.

The dates suggested were between September 9 and October 14.

A note of “yes” was written on the document, the Court of Session in Edinburgh heard, although the author of the annotation was not disclosed in court.

Aiden O’Neill QC, representing the cross-party parliamentarians, said: “One presumes this was a document sent in the red box to the Prime Minister to be read at his leisure.”

Mr Johnson replied the following day with a handwritten note describing the September session of Parliament as a “rigmarole” designed to show MPs were “earning their crust”.

READ MORE

'Not a good start Boris' - MPs set to block no-deal Brexit after Johnson loses control of Commons

He added it should not be “shocking” to suspend Parliament.

The Queen met the Privy Council on August 28 to approve the move – with critics such as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branding Mr Johnson a “tin-pot dictator”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Bute House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr O’Neill described Mr Johnson as having a record that was “characterised by incontinent mendacity, an unwillingness or inability to speak the truth”.

He pointed to the documents as showing the suspension of Parliament policy was being considered much earlier than announced and argued the court had been misled, adding that the real reason to suspend Parliament was to allow a no-deal Brexit to take place by removing “proper scrutiny”.

Responding for the Government, Mr Johnston QC, added: “The proper forum for these matters to be scrutinised is the political forum.

“Those who make decisions that don’t go down well in the political forum will

be held to account there – either in Parliament or, ultimately, by the electorate.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Consultants advising British firms to prepare for no-deal BrexitConsultants advising British firms to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised for ‘lying down’ during key Brexit debateJacob Rees-Mogg criticised for ‘lying down’ during key Brexit debate

Brexit A to Z: Key terms relating to Britain’s departure explainedBrexit A to Z: Key terms relating to Britain’s departure explained

Department of Health warns of severe impact of no-deal Brexit on health serviceDepartment of Health warns of severe impact of no-deal Brexit on health service

Boris JohnsonBrexitCourt of SessionEdinburghLawLegalParliamentTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Johnson loses working majority ahead of Commons Brexit showdownJohnson loses working majority ahead of Commons Brexit showdown

Using mouthwash could reduce benefits of exerciseUsing mouthwash could reduce benefits of exercise

European Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceXEuropean Space Agency blinks first in game of cosmic chicken with SpaceX

Trump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insultsTrump brands Sadiq Khan a ‘terrible mayor’ in latest exchange of insults


Lifestyle

The Man Booker Prize is arguably the most important prize in literature, and the shortlist has now been revealed.Which Man Booker Prize shortlisted book should you read first?

Roseville House is centrally located and perfect for exploring the seaside town of Youghal on foot and sampling its many attractions, writes Ciara McDonnellBlooming great Roseville perfect for a seaside break

The games featured in the project include ‘Lundy’s Stew’ named after the famous traitor of the city with participants swapping seats.Old street games get new lease of life on Derry's Walls

When you work in a digital industry, there’s nowhere to hide. Secrets don’t stay quiet for long, and projects often get leaked long before they are officially announced.A new caper for the Caped Crusader?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »