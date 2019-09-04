News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scottish judge finds UK PM Boris Johnson's planned prorogation of parliament lawful

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 10:41 AM

A judge at the highest court in Scotland has found UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's planned prorogation of Parliament lawful.

Legal action aimed at preventing the UK Government suspending Parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31 was considered at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Mr Doherty revealed his decision that the prorogation was lawful on Wednesday morning.

It followed claims the Prime Minister wants to limit MPs' scrutiny and their attempts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project, which also supported the challenge, said: "The idea that if the PM suspends Parliament the court can't get involved looses some ugly demons. If he can do it for 34 days why not 34 weeks or 34 months? Where does this political power end?"

