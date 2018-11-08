Home»Breaking News»world

Scottish First Minister condemns attack on Hibs manager Neil Lennon

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 02:31 PM

The Scottish First Minister said Scotland must take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of bigotry and sectarianism.

Neil Lennon conducted himself with “great dignity” in the aftermath of being attacked last week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Hibernian manager was struck with a coin during a match against Hearts at Tynecastle on October 31.

During Scottish First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon condemned the attack and said that Scotland must be united in stamping out all forms of bigotry.

Nobody should have to suffer the abuse and the attacks that he has had to suffer

She said: “I saw some of Neil Lennon’s press conference and thought he conducted himself with great dignity.

“Nobody should have to suffer the abuse and the attacks that he has had to suffer.

“I unequivocally condemn anti-Catholic bigotry, anti-Irish racism, I condemn sectarianism in any shape or form and this government will continue to take the action we need to take to ensure that Scotland is a country that demonstrates zero tolerance of any of that kind of bigotry.

“Whatever your footballing loyalties, or whether you don’t have any footballing loyalties, that kind of conduct has no place in modern Scotland and all of us must unite to make that absolutely crystal clear.”

Police investigations are ongoing into the incident.

Scottish Labour MSP James Kelly, who raised the question, said: “Such treatment is wholly unacceptable in a modern, progressive country.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

First Minister's QuestionsNeil LennonNicola Sturgeon

Related Articles

More in this Section

You’re fired! Notable departures from Trump’s White House as Sessions quits

Trump clashes with reporters during fiery White House news conference

Trump says US government will halt if House Democrats investigate him

'At your request, I am submitting my resignation': US Attorney General Jeff Sessions quits


Breaking Stories

What happens to your body when you live without stress for a week

3 ways to turn your home technicolour

A place of pilgrimage: Local devotion to St Gobnait the subject of Alys Tomlinson's prize winning work

Mumfords stay ahead of the posse

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »