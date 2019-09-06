News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of Parliament

Scottish court rejects bid for interim order to halt prorogation of Parliament
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 02:38 PM

Scotland’s highest civil court will not give its judgment before Wednesday on a challenge to the planned prorogation of Parliament, the Lord President has said.

Lord Carloway rejected an application to make an interim order to halt the process, despite hearing from the applicants that prorogation could be started two days before that, on Monday.

Aidan O’Neill QC, representing around 70 parliamentarians challenging the UK government, told the Court of Session in Edinburgh that the three presiding judges could apply an interim order “to hold the ring” and preserve the position, “given the best information we have is the prorogation will be commenced on Monday”.

Lord Carloway said the court had some extremely complex issues to decide which will take some time, and it hoped to be in a position to give its judgment on Wednesday.

He declined to impose the interim order.

He said their written judgment could be available some time after that for the UK Supreme Court to see, as that was where the case was likely to head.

Mr O’Neill had claimed prorogation was unlawful in his closing arguments.

He said: “A decision to prorogue shuts down Parliament. It is in those circumstances an attack on democracy.

“It is an attack on the balance of the constitution, and therefore is is unlawful.”

David Johnston QC, representing the UK government, had earlier argued it was not for the courts to get involved in what was a political decision.

Lord Brodie, sitting on the panel, had asked whether what one person saw was “high politics” could be seen by another as “low tricks”.

Mr Johnston replied: “Advice that was given for a political motive would not make it improper.”

The court was adjourned until next week.

On Thursday, the court authorised the release of redacted Cabinet documents relating to discussions about the prorogation process.

The Scottish judges could still postpone the prorogation on Wednesday, Jolyon Maugham QC said outside the court.

The anti-Brexit barrister, who is second petitioner with Joanna Cherry MP as first petitioner, said the Supreme Court was likely to be the final destination for the case.

And he stated the Scottish judgment could influence the thinking of the Supreme Court judges.

He said: “If we get a decision in our favour on Wednesday, our understanding is it will suspend the prorogation.”

READ MORE

Sturgeon: UK election before October 31 ‘not in wider public interest’

- Press Association

More on this topic

Opinion: Irish SMEs face a once in a generation challenge irrespectve of what form Brexit takesOpinion: Irish SMEs face a once in a generation challenge irrespectve of what form Brexit takes

House of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal BrexitHouse of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal Brexit

Tories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on TwitterTories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter

Sturgeon: UK election before October 31 ‘not in wider public interest’Sturgeon: UK election before October 31 ‘not in wider public interest’

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

House of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal BrexitHouse of Lords approve bid to prevent UK Government forcing through no-deal Brexit

Triplets jailed in UK for conspiracy to supply guns to ‘dangerous criminal’Triplets jailed in UK for conspiracy to supply guns to ‘dangerous criminal’

Hurricane Dorian causes flooding after hitting North Carolina islandsHurricane Dorian causes flooding after hitting North Carolina islands

Tories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on TwitterTories continue with 'chicken' jibes against Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

There are many advantages to growing this tasty fruit, says Fiann Ó NualláinRaspberry ripples: Planting and picking the tasty treat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »