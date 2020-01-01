News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scores of animals killed in fire at German zoo

Scores of animals killed in fire at German zoo
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 10:33 AM

A fire at a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the new year, authorities said.

They did not comment on local media reports that the blaze was started by fireworks.

Firefighters stand in front of a burnt-out animal house at Krefeld Zoo in Germany (David Young/dpa/AP)
Firefighters stand in front of a burnt-out animal house at Krefeld Zoo in Germany (David Young/dpa/AP)

Krefeld Zoo, near the Dutch border, said the entire ape house burned down and all the animals inside died.

The dpa news agency, quoting officials, said the dead animals included chimpanzees, orangutans and two gorillas, as well as fruit bats and birds.

However, the zoo said on Facebook that the nearby Gorilla Garden escaped the flames and that gorilla Kidogo and his family are alive.

“An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight.” the zoo said. “Our ape building burned down to the foundation.”


Both the zoo and city officials said they did not know what had caused the fire and that police are investigating.

They would not confirm local media reports that New Year’s Eve fireworks could have started the blaze.

The zoo remained closed on Wednesday.

ape houseFireKrefeld ZooTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Four dead as New Year revellers caught in flooding in Indonesia’s capitalFour dead as New Year revellers caught in flooding in Indonesia’s capital

Mother of British teenager convicted in Cyprus backs tourism boycottMother of British teenager convicted in Cyprus backs tourism boycott

Australia sends aid by sea and air to wildfire towns as death toll risesAustralia sends aid by sea and air to wildfire towns as death toll rises

Big crowd gathers in Hong Kong for first pro-democracy protest of 2020Big crowd gathers in Hong Kong for first pro-democracy protest of 2020


Lifestyle

Any of these would be better than going on a juice cleanse.5 things to detox for 2020 which don’t involve your body

It’s January and Blue Monday - the most depressing day of the year – is almost upon us.Feelgood Factor: Spreading joy is all in a day's work for these three women

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »