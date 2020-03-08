News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scores detained at women’s rally in Kyrgyzstan

Scores detained at women's rally in Kyrgyzstan
By Press Association
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 12:54 PM

Police in the capital of Kyrgyzstan have detained about 60 people after an unauthorised rally to mark International Women’s Day was broken up by a group of men.

The disorder took place in a main square in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

Masked nationalists attack women’s rights activists during the celebration of the International Women’s Day in Victory Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (Vladimir Voronin/AP)
Demonstrators gathered for a rally to express support for women’s and children’s rights, but unidentified males barged into the gathering.

Bishkek police said people from both sides were detained, but news reports said the detainees were primarily women.

Policemen detain a woman in Victory Square during celebrations for International Women’s Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (Vladimir Voronin/AP)
The Akipress news agency cited lawyer Bakytbek Aftandil as saying those detained were released several hours later and that about 10 of them had been charged with resisting police, which carries a fine of 3,000 soms (€38).

Gender equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a human issue, an economic issue, it’s politics, families, education, social media, sports, health and wealth. It’s everything.To mark #IWD2020 five trailblazers reflect on what we can do to create a more equal society

