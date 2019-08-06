News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scientists strike gold with world’s thinnest precious metal

Scientists strike gold with world’s thinnest precious metal
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 11:08 AM

It may be a million times thinner than a human fingernail, but it is no fool’s gold.

Scientists have created the world’s thinnest version of gold.

Researchers at the University of Leeds measured the thickness of the precious metal to be 0.47 nanometres, or just two atoms thick.

The thinnest unsupported gold ever created is one million times thinner than a human fingernail.

Comprising just two layers of atoms sitting on top of one another, the material is regarded as 2D.

All atoms are surface atoms – there are no “bulk” atoms hidden beneath the surface.

Researchers say the material could have wide-scale applications in the medical device and electronics industries – and also as a catalyst to speed up chemical reactions in a range of industrial processes.

Gold nanosheets that are just two atoms thick (University of Leeds/PA)
Gold nanosheets that are just two atoms thick (University of Leeds/PA)

Tests show that the ultra-thin gold is 10 times more efficient as a catalytic substrate than the currently used gold nanoparticles.

The nanoparticles currently used are 3D materials with the majority of atoms residing in the bulk rather than at the surface.

The new material could also form the basis of artificial enzymes that could be applied in rapid, point-of-care medical diagnostic tests and in water purification systems, researchers say.

A study published in Advanced Science journal sets out the creation of the ultra-thin metal.

Lead author Dr Sunjie Ye, from Leeds’ molecular and nanoscale physics group, said: “This work amounts to a landmark achievement.

“Not only does it open up the possibility that gold can be used more efficiently in existing technologies, it is providing a route which would allow material scientists to develop other 2D metals.

“This method could innovate nanomaterial manufacturing.”

Synthesising the gold nanosheet takes place in an aqueous solution and starts with chloroauric acid, an inorganic substance that contains gold.

It is reduced to its metallic form in the presence of a confinement agent – a chemical that encourages the gold to form as a sheet, just two atoms thick.

Because of the gold’s nanoscale dimensions, it appears green in water – and given its shape, the researchers describe it as gold nanoseaweed.

The flakes are also flexible, meaning they could form the basis of electronic components for bendable screens, electronic inks and transparent conducting displays.

Professor Stephen Evans, head of Leeds’ molecular and nanoscale research group, thinks there will inevitably be comparisons made between the 2D gold and the very first 2D material ever created – graphene.

He said: “With graphene, people have thought that it could be good for electronics or for transparent coatings – or as carbon nanotubes that could make an elevator to take us into space because of its super strength.

“I think with 2D gold we have got some very definite ideas about where it could be used, particularly in catalytic reactions and enzymatic reactions.

“We know it will be more effective than existing technologies – so we have something that we believe people will be interested in developing with us.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Appliance of science: Why do stars twinkle?Appliance of science: Why do stars twinkle?

Teen who won Google science prize says project was inspired by home in west CorkTeen who won Google science prize says project was inspired by home in west Cork

Light their way with science: Ideas to entertain and educate kids during the summerLight their way with science: Ideas to entertain and educate kids during the summer

Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

GoldUniversity of LeedsTOPIC: Science

More in this Section

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smokeBritish Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists sayOcean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say

Sturgeon: Conversations with Theresa May were soul destroyingSturgeon: Conversations with Theresa May were soul destroying


Lifestyle

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »