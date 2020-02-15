News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scientists ramp up efforts in the search for alien life

Scientists ramp up efforts in the search for alien life
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Scientists are ramping up their efforts in the search for signs of alien life.

Experts at the SETI Institute, an organisation dedicated to tracking extraterrestrial intelligence, are developing state-of-the-art techniques to detect signatures from space that indicate the possibility of extraterrestrial existence.

These so-called “technosignatures” can range from the chemical composition of a planet’s atmosphere, to laser emissions, to structures orbiting other stars, among others, they said.

Dr Tony Beasley, director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) telescope based in Virginia, US, said: “Determining whether we are alone in the universe as technologically capable life is among the most compelling questions in science.”

SETI scientists plan to develop a system that will “piggyback” on the Very Large Array (VLA) telescope based in Mexico and provide data to their technosignature search system.

Dr Beasley added: “As the VLA conducts its usual scientific observations, this new system will allow for an additional and important use for the data we’re already collecting.”

Life forms, whether intelligent or not, can produce detectable indicators such as large amounts of oxygen, smaller amounts of methane, and a variety of other chemicals, the experts said.

So in addition, scientists are also developing computer models to simulate extraterrestrial environments that can help support future searches for habitable planets and life beyond the solar system.

Victoria Meadows, principal investigator for Nasa’s Virtual Planetary Laboratory at the University of Washington, which studies to detect exoplanetary habitability, said: “Upcoming telescopes in space and on the ground will have the capability to observe the atmospheres of Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby cool stars, so it’s important to understand how best to recognise signs of habitability and life on these planets.

“These computer models will help us determine whether an observed planet is more or less likely to support life.”

Meanwhile, SETI’s Breakthrough Listen Initiative, which launched in 2015 to “listen” for signals of alien life, has released nearly two petabytes of data from the most comprehensive survey yet of radio emissions from the plane of the Milky Way galaxy and the region around its central black hole.

The organisation is now inviting the public to search the data, gathered from various telescopes around the world, and look for signals from intelligent civilisations.

Yuri Milner, an entrepreneur and founder of the Breakthrough initiative, said: “For the whole of human history, we had a limited amount of data to search for life beyond Earth.

“So, all we could do was speculate.

“Now, as we are getting a lot of data, we can do real science and, with making this data available to general public, so can anyone who wants to know the answer to this deep question.”

The initiatives and strategies in expanding the search for extraterrestrial life were presented at the the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in Seattle.

Alien lifeExtraterrestrialExtraterrestrial intelligenceExtraterrestrial lifeHabitable planetsOuter spacePlanetsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Johnson to chair UK Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffleJohnson to chair UK Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffle

England sees mumps cases soar to highest number in a decadeEngland sees mumps cases soar to highest number in a decade

Attorney General William Barr rounds on Donald TrumpAttorney General William Barr rounds on Donald Trump

Wild dogs kill 16 animals at safari park after storm damage enables them to escapeWild dogs kill 16 animals at safari park after storm damage enables them to escape


Lifestyle

Overflowing wardrobe? Sam Wylie-Harris has seven simple steps for making the most of your hanging spaceFed up with that overflowing wardrobe? Put order on closet chaos

Now is a good time to create a display of succulents. Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to do itPots of promise: How to create a display of succulents

It’s never been easy to be a teenager – but to add to the standard adolescent angst, today’s young people are exposed to a huge amount of online pressure to look a certain, idealised way.Teenage body image: Eight ways to help improve your child’s self-esteem

Eve Kelliher takes a look at how 19th-century photgraphy, art and interiors inspired 21st-century movie Little WomenBack to the future for inspirational art, photography and interiors

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »