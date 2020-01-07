News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scientists discover five times more breast cancer genes than previously known

Scientists discover five times more breast cancer genes than previously known
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 05:06 PM

Scientists have discovered that DNA errors linked to an increased risk of breast cancer affect five times as many genes than were previously known.

Researchers from across the world found 352 DNA errors that they believe with “reasonable confidence” target 191 genes, fewer than a fifth of which were previously recognised.

The international study compared the DNA of 109,900 breast cancer patients to that of around 88,937 healthy controls, all of European ancestry.

This incredible haul of newly-discovered breast cancer genes provides us with many more genes to work on

The researchers, from more than 450 departments, found that a third of the genetic variants they discovered increase the likelihood of women developing hormone-responsive breast cancer.

This affects around four out of five breast cancer patients, and can be treated with hormonal treatments such as tamoxifen.

Fifteen per cent of the variants they found predispose women to the rarer estrogen-receptor-negative breast cancer, while the remaining variants are linked to both types.

Breast cancer is a polygenetic disease, which means it is not caused by a single genetic variant or gene but is made more likely when a combination are present.

Previous research has found around 150 areas in the genome that contain genetic changes that affect breast cancer risk, but scientists have rarely been able to pinpoint the specific variants and genes involved.

READ MORE

Immune cell discovery could lead to ‘more effective’ cancer treatments

Each variant the researchers found on its own increases the risk of developing breast cancer by a tiny amount.

But, added together, they will give women a clearer picture of their genetic risk and the best strategies to prevent its onset, the researchers say.

Dr Alison Dunning, from the University of Cambridge, said: “This incredible haul of newly-discovered breast cancer genes provides us with many more genes to work on, most of which have not been studied before.

“It will help us build up a much more detailed picture of how breast cancer arises and develops. But the sheer number of genes now known to play a role emphasises how complex the disease is.”

Between 20,000-25,000 genes make up our DNA, many of which code to make proteins.

Most genetic variants are located outside of the genes and can influence their behaviour, by regulating how active they are or their function.

The paper is published in the journal Nature Genetics.

READ MORE

Folic acid and zinc supplements do not boost male fertility, say scientists

More on this topic

A breast biopsy result in an instantA breast biopsy result in an instant

Cork University Hospital ‘aware’ of breast service issuesCork University Hospital ‘aware’ of breast service issues

10 things two doctors with breast cancer think everyone should know about the disease10 things two doctors with breast cancer think everyone should know about the disease

'If in doubt, check it out' - New CCCahoots video highlights breast cancer awareness"If in doubt, check it out" - New CCCahoots video highlights breast cancer awareness

breast cancerNatural GeneticsTOPIC: Breast cancer

More in this Section

Further potential victims of serial male rapist Reynhard Sinaga come forwardFurther potential victims of serial male rapist Reynhard Sinaga come forward

Folic acid and zinc supplements do not boost male fertility, say scientistsFolic acid and zinc supplements do not boost male fertility, say scientists

Immune cell discovery could lead to ‘more effective’ cancer treatmentsImmune cell discovery could lead to ‘more effective’ cancer treatments

Jury selection begins for Weinstein rape trial after new charges laidJury selection begins for Weinstein rape trial after new charges laid


Lifestyle

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

I’M becoming a bit of a Boris Johnson. You know the way he drops in obscure ancient Greek and Latin references as a sign that he has more money than you? Well, I’m at it now. (The references, not the money, in case you work for the Revenue.)Learner Dad: My son and I have a shared interest in leather mini-skirted heroes killing bad guys

THE past festive season was extra special for newly- weds Yvonne Coleman and James Twohig as it was on a December 26 night out that the couple first laid eyes on each other.Wedding of the Week: California dream for bride and groom

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »