News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scientists believe there may be life on the Moon and it came from Earth

Scientists believe there may be life on the Moon and it came from Earth
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 06:35 AM

Scientists now believe there may be life on Earth’s closest celestial neighbour, the Moon.

Unmanned Israeli spacecraft the Beresheet was carrying a few thousand tiny tardigrades, supposedly the hardiest creatures on Earth, when it lost control and crashed on the Moon.

The US-based Arch Mission Foundation sponsored the tardigrades’ off-planet exploration and thinks the millimetre-long animals may have survived.

“Our payload may be the only surviving thing from that mission,” Nova Spivack, the organisation’s founder, told Wired magazine.

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades look like eight-legged maggots with puckered mouths.

Tardigrades were discovered in the 18th century by the German zoologist and pastor Johann August Ephraim Goeze, and have since been found on mountain tops, in scorching deserts and in Antarctica’s subglacial lakes.

Our payload may be the only surviving thing from that mission

Karl Shuker, in his book The Hidden Powers of Animals,  claimed Tardigrades survived being frozen in liquid helium and being boiled at 149C.

The little creature’s secret is its ability to shrivel into a seed-like pod, expelling nearly all of its water and drastically slowing its metabolism.

Lukasz Kaczmarek, a tardigrade expert and astrobiologist at the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland, said the animals could have survived the crash landing.

Scientists think tardigrades could have survived a spacecraft’s crash on the Moon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scientists think tardigrades could have survived a spacecraft’s crash on the Moon (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Tardigrades can survive pressures that are comparable to those created when asteroids strike Earth, so a small crash like this is nothing to them,” he told The Guardian.

Mr Kaczmarek added that they could survive for years on the Moon.

Dehydrated tardigrades have been revived after years in an inactive state by being placed in water.

The animals then became active again and fed and reproduced as normal.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Three cups of coffee a day increases migraine risk, study suggests

More on this topic

'Heartbreakingly poignant': Fair City fans praise Karl Shiels' final scene'Heartbreakingly poignant': Fair City fans praise Karl Shiels' final scene

British Airways warns passengers of ‘knock-on’ impact after IT glitchBritish Airways warns passengers of ‘knock-on’ impact after IT glitch

Search for Irish girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth daySearch for Irish girl missing in Malaysia enters fifth day

BMW may have hit Chinese regulatory wall in e-car plan

IsraelMoonTardigrade

More in this Section

‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems‘Nightmare’ travel chaos in the UK after fire near rail tracks and airline IT problems

Labour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hintsLabour ‘would not block second Scottish independence poll’ after SNP pact hints

China warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handoverChina warns Hong Kong faces biggest crisis since 1997 handover

Trump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unityTrump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unity


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »