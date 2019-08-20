News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Scientist speaks out over remedy containing ‘spiritual force’ of Berlin Wall

Scientist speaks out over remedy containing ‘spiritual force’ of Berlin Wall
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 04:01 PM

A complementary medicines expert has raised concerns over the effectiveness of a homeopathic remedy said to contain essence of the Berlin Wall.

The Berlin Wall remedy is available via a London-based supplier bearing the Queen of England’s seal of approval as an alternative medicine.

Producers believe the “spiritual force” that was in the wall is carried in the remedy, said Edzard Ernst, Emeritus Professor of Complementary Medicine at Exeter University in England.

He writes about the treatment in his new book, classing it as an “exotic remedy”.

Speaking at the Science and Media Centre, Prof. Ernst said: “People think that homeopathy is based on natural substances. Berlin Wall shows this is not true.”

Prof. Ernst explained that pieces of the Berlin Wall are ground down and mixed with lactose before being diluted multiple times until they are soluble.

The final product does not contain a “single molecule from the wall”, but is believed to contain its essence, Prof. Ernst said.

He added: “Homeopaths do not believe it is a pharmacological action, but it is a sort of vital force that is acting.

READ MORE

Doctors seek specialist help for 12-year-old UK girl with baffling eating disorder

“So the vital force, the spiritual force that was in the Berlin Wall, the intention that was in the Berlin Wall, is in the remedy.”

Asked whether the idea is that it “brings down walls” between people, he said “yes”.

Prof. Ernst said consumers are likely to have read about the remedy online, on social media or through books.

He suggested the belief is that the wall inhibited communication, so if you have a problem with that, the remedy will help.

“It is a truly exotic homeopathy remedy. I bet many homeopaths have never used Berlin Wall, but it exists,” said Prof. Ernst, author of Alternative Medicine: A Critical Assessment Of 150 Modalities.

The lamentable thing is not that shops sell it, the lamentable thing is that people are being misinformed

Ainsworths, a London-based supplier, sells the Berlin Wall remedy on its website, costing £4.20 for a 1g vial of lactose tablets, up to £120 for 1,000ml in liquid potency (23% alcohol).

It holds a Royal Warrant from the Queen and the Prince of Wales, who is also patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy.

READ MORE

Update: Armed man dead after police end siege on bus in Rio

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Bond 25 title revealed as No Time To DieBond 25 title revealed as No Time To Die

YouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in LondonYouTube star PewDiePie marries Marzia Bisognin in London

Largest ever NI business delegation to travel to Westminster to support North's economyLargest ever NI business delegation to travel to Westminster to support North's economy

Berlin WallEdzard ErnstExeter UniversityScience and Media Centrehomeopathy

More in this Section

Corbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossierCorbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossier

Pentagon conducts first test of previously banned missilePentagon conducts first test of previously banned missile

Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protestsTwitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

US lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is underminedUS lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is undermined


Lifestyle

As Foo Fighters get ready to rock Dublin, Ed Power traces Dave Grohl’s journey from the wreckage of Nirvana to fronting another of the biggest rock bands on the planet. It’s a tale that also has a surprising Irish twistDavid Grohl: Playing through the pain ahead of Dublin gig

If you can fill a brown bin you can fill a compost heap, says Fiann Ó NualláinNo need to get in a heap about seasonal composting

Whether zipping through the air at 160kph, bouncing in a speedboat at 40 knots, or exploring the dream-like Italianate village of Portmeirion, North Wales is a revelation, and just a short ferry trip away.A weekend zipping through Wales

Kya deLongchamps says the top 1960s sideboards are as good an investment as the best of GeorgianWhy 1960s sideboards are as good an investment as the best of Georgian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »