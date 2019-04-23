Schoolgirl climate activist Greta tells British MPs her future has been ‘stolen’

Schoolgirl climate activist Greta Thunberg has told British MPs her future has been “stolen”.

Miss Thunberg visited the Houses of Parliament to speak to opposition leaders and make a speech to MPs.

The 16-year-old told a packed room in the Palace of Westminster that her future and those of her fellow children had been “sold”. UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove (left), former Labour leader Ed Miliband (centre), Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (right), and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (second right), discuss the need for cross-party action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We probably don’t even have a future any more,” she said.

“That future has been sold so that a small number of people can make unimaginable amounts of money.

“It was stolen from us every time you said ‘the sky is the limit’ and ‘you only live once’.”

You don’t listen to the science because you are only interested in the answers that will allow you to carry on as if nothing has happened

Miss Thunberg spoke alongside a panel of MPs, including UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove, Green MP Caroline Lucas, former Labour leader Ed Miliband and Lib Dem MP Layla Moran.

The schoolgirl said she knew politicians did not want to listen, as she started to experience microphone problems.

She asked: “Is this microphone on? Can anybody hear me? Is my English OK? I am starting to wonder.”

Pleased to meet inspiring @GretaThunberg this morning with @CarolineLucas @LaylaMoran and Mr Speaker. Her message that politics isn’t doing nearly enough is right and we all need to step up. pic.twitter.com/jim3w7IgnU— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) April 23, 2019

She added: “The basic problem is the same everywhere and the basic problem is that nothing is being done.

“You don’t listen to the science because you are only interested in the answers that will allow you to carry on as if nothing has happened.” Michael Gove assured Greta Thunberg she had been heard (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Michael Gove assured Miss Thunberg she had been heard as he admitted “we have not done nearly enough”.

He said: “Suddenly in the past few years it has become inescapable that we have to act.

“The time to act is now, the challenge could not be clearer – Greta you have been heard.”

Before her speech, Miss Thunberg had held a roundtable with party leaders, where Prime Minister Theresa May was empty-chaired after she declined to attend.

It was a pleasure welcoming UK youth climate strikers and @GretaThunberg to parliament. Young people will be the most affected by climate change - seeing them take charge of their future is inspiring. Labour's committed to working with young people campaigning to save our planet. pic.twitter.com/mBtQZqPUuv— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 23, 2019

But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn met the young activist and tweeted an image of himself with her in front of a portrait of Tony Benn.

He wrote: “It was a pleasure welcoming UK youth climate strikers and @GretaThunberg to parliament.

“Young people will be the most affected by climate change – seeing them take charge of their future is inspiring.

“Labour’s committed to working with young people campaigning to save our planet.”

After her speech, Miss Thunberg was asked what she would say to US President Donald Trump to steer him away from climate change denial.

Today I’m speaking at the British Parliament in London. #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/z5bvDz4TV8— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 23, 2019

But the schoolgirl said there was nothing she could say as he would not listen.

She said: “If I were to speak to Donald Trump today I don’t think there is much I could say to make him change his mind.

“Obviously he must have scientists coming to talk to him all the time, so he is obviously not listening to the scientists.

“There is nothing I could say.”

