NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

School day shortened in Cambodia amid heatwave fears for children

Friday, April 26, 2019 - 12:41 PM

Cambodian authorities have ordered a one-hour reduction in the length of school days because of concerns that students and teachers may fall ill from a prolonged heatwave.

The country’s education minister Hang Chuon Naron said in an announcement on Friday that the shortened hours will remain in effect until the rainy season starts, which usually occurs in May.

Schoolboys walk home (Heng Sinath/AP)

The current heat wave, in which temperatures are regularly reaching as high as 41C (106F), is one of the longest in memory.

Most schools in Cambodia lack air conditioning, prompting concern that temperatures inside classrooms could rise to unhealthy levels.

A wooden boat sits on the ground during the dry season outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Heng Sinath/AP)

School authorities were instructed to watch for symptoms of heat stroke and urge pupils to drink more water.

The new hours cut 30 minutes off the beginning of the school day and 30 minutes off the end.

School authorities instituted a similar measure in 2016.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fire in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka kills at least 70 people

Papua New Guinea hunting for 275 luxury cars missing after international summit

Weather patterns worsen heavy smog across Asia

Landslides kill 13 and leave four missing in Vietnam

KEYWORDS

Cambodia

More in this Section

Peanut allergy can be made worse by desensitising approach, study suggests

Tommy Robinson confirms bid to become MEP during rally in Manchester

No repeat of independence referendum ‘most popular option among voters’

UK police officer jailed after admitting stalking charge


Lifestyle

Going Solo: A single mum reveals the joy and sadness of choosing to have children without a father

Ask Audrey: How to sort out Norries in your back yard

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »