Saudi teenager says she wants to work for freedom for women

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 05:31 PM

A Saudi teenager whose flight from her allegedly abusive family captured global attention says she wants to work in support of freedom for women around the world for years to come.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was granted asylum in Canada at the request of UN officials.

She made a public statement on Tuesday, saying through an interpreter that her first goal is to learn English.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun says her first goal is to learn English (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ms Alqunun fled her family while visiting Kuwait before flying to Bangkok. Once there, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and tweeted about her situation.

Her situation has highlighted the issue of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, where several women fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home.

Press Association


KEYWORDS

CanadaRahaf Mohammed AlqununRefugeeSaudi Arabia

