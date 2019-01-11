NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Saudi teen seeking asylum will go to Canada, says Thailand police chief

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 04:07 PM

A Saudi teenager who holed up in Thailand after fleeing alleged abuse by her family will leave Bangkok for Canada, according to Thailand's immigration police chief.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, is leaving on a flight late on Friday evening, said Police Chief Surachate Hakparn.

He earlier said that several countries including Canada and Australia were in talks with the UN refugee agency on accepting Ms Mohammed Alqunun.

She was on her way to Australia last Saturday but was stopped at a Bangkok airport by immigration police who seized her passport.

She barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a social media campaign that drew global attention to her case.

Thai officials agreed to admit her temporarily under the protection of UN officials who granted her refugee status on Wednesday.

