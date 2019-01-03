NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Saudi prosecutors seeking death penalty for Khashoggi suspects

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 11:39 AM

Saudi prosecutors will seek the death penalty for at least five people over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported as 11 suspects attended their first court hearing.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency and state television gave few details about the hearing and did not name the suspects.

However, a statement from prosecutors said the suspects attended the hearing with their lawyers.

The statement also said prosecutors sent a request to Turkey for evidence that Ankara has collected over the October 2 killing of Mr Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"No response has been received to date and the Public Prosecutor's Office is still waiting for an answer," the statement said.

Turkish officials have previously said they shared evidence with Saudi Arabia and other nations over Mr Khashoggi's killing.

Mr Khashoggi had written columns critical of Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The kingdom initially denied Mr Khashoggi was killed, but changed its story and acknowledged his killing weeks later.

Turkish media has published pictures of members of the crown prince's entourage at the consulate ahead of the killing.

Mr Khashoggi's body, believed to have been dismembered after his killing, has yet to be found.

