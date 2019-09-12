News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Saudi princess found guilty of ordering bodyguard to hit plumber in Paris

Saudi princess found guilty of ordering bodyguard to hit plumber in Paris
By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 04:01 PM

A French court found the only daughter of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman guilty of complicity in violence for ordering her bodyguard to detain and strike a plumber for taking photos at the Saudi royal family’s apartment in Paris.

Princess Hessa bint Salman was not present for the Paris court’s verdict and sentencing on multiple charges.

The court gave her a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a 10,000-euro fine, tougher than the penalties prosecutors sought.

The prosecution asked for a six-month suspended prison sentence and 5,000-euro fine.

Lawyer of Saudi Princess Hassa bint Salman, Emmanuel Moyne (Thibault Camus/AP)
Lawyer of Saudi Princess Hassa bint Salman, Emmanuel Moyne (Thibault Camus/AP)

The prosecution alleged the princess became enraged when she saw the plumber capturing her image at the royal residence near the Champs-Elysees, fearing the pictures could be used to harm her as the Saudi monarch’s daughter and the older half-sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

She left France shortly after the September 2016 incident, and was tried in absentia.

The court found her guilty of sequestration and theft of the plumber’s telephone, as well as complicity in violence.

Her lawyer, Emmanuel Moyne, called the verdict “inexplicable” and said he would appeal.

The court also found the bodyguard, Rani Saida, guilty on charges of violence, sequestration and theft.

He was in court for the verdict.

His sentence matched what the prosecution requested: an eight-month suspended jail term and a 5,000-euro fine.

Saida’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, said “there is no logic in the punishments” and he would decide on an appeal in coming days.

King Salman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
King Salman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The French-Egyptian plumber’s lawyer, Georges Karouni, saluted client Ashraf Eid’s “courage” in bringing the case and said the verdict was proof of “everyone equal before the law”.

Mr Eid told Paris police the bodyguard tied him up at the princess’ bidding after he photographed a room so he could return furniture to its original layout once he finished his work.

“The princess noticed that her face was reflected in the bathroom and that she had been filmed. She called me a dog and called her bodyguard saying in Arabic, ‘This one, take his phone. He filmed me’,” Mr Eid reported to police investigators.

Mr Eid said the bodyguard broke his phone and made him kiss the Saudi princess’ feet while his hands were bound behind his back during the three-hour ordeal.

The presiding judge, quoting from prosecution evidence, said at the one-day trial in July that the princess told her bodyguard to disparage the workman, calling him a “dog who doesn’t deserve to live”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi ‘asked killers not to suffocate him’Murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi ‘asked killers not to suffocate him’

State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’State oil firm Aramco to be listed on Saudi stock exchange ‘very soon’

Saudi Arabia’s oil minister says market must be balancedSaudi Arabia’s oil minister says market must be balanced

Court victory for campaigners over UK arms sales to Saudi ArabiaCourt victory for campaigners over UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Saudi ArabiaTOPIC: Saudi Arabia

More in this Section

Facebook sanction for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under hate speech rulesFacebook sanction for Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under hate speech rules

Johnson denies lying to Queen about suspension of UK ParliamentJohnson denies lying to Queen about suspension of UK Parliament

Baby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester riverBaby boy dies after being rescued from Manchester river

Strong press reaction to Scottish court’s prorogation rulingStrong press reaction to Scottish court’s prorogation ruling


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »