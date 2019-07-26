News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Saudi king funds Hajj trips for survivors of New Zealand mosque attacks

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 11:30 AM

Two hundred relatives and survivors from the Christchurch mosque shootings are travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage as guests of King Salman.

The Saudi ambassador to New Zealand on Friday said farewell to the pilgrims at the Al Noor mosque, one of two mosques where a gunman killed 51 people in March.

Aya al-Umari’s 35-year-old brother Hussein was among those killed.

King Salman (Arthur Edwards/Sun/PA)
She said it is an honour that King Salman is sponsoring the trips, a fact reinforced in her visa documents stating she is travelling as a guest of the custodian of the two holy mosques.

Ms al-Umari said she feels like her brother will be accompanying her and will constantly be in her prayers when she travels to Mecca next month.

