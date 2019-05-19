NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Saudi diplomat stands firm amid Iran tensions

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 11:17 AM

A Saudi diplomat says the kingdom does not want war, but will defend itself, amid a recent spike in tensions with Iran.

Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, spoke a week after four oil tankers were targeted in an alleged act of sabotage off the coast of the United Arab Emirates – and days after Iran-allied Yemeni rebels claimed a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline.

Saudi Arabia has blamed the pipeline attack on Iran.

Gulf officials say an investigation into the tanker incident is under way.

Mr al-Jubeir told reporters: “We want peace and stability in the region, but we won’t stand with our hands bound.”

Ministers from major oil-producing countries were to meet in Saudi Arabia later Tuesday.

- Press Association

