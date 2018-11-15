Home»world

Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for five over Jamal Khashoggi death

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 11:19 AM

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor has recommended the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Al-Mojeb told journalists in a rare press conference in Riyadh on Thursday that Mr Khashoggi’s killers had set in motion plans for the killing on September 29, three days before he was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (Victoria Jones/PA)

The prosecutor says the highest-level official behind the killing is Saudi former deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri, who has been fired for ordering Mr Khashoggi’s forced return.

The prosecutor says 21 people are now in custody, with 11 indicted and referred to trial.

Turkey has blamed the highest ranks of power in Saudi Arabia for Mr Khashoggi’s brutal death, saying the kingdom sent an assassination squad for him.

- Press Association


