Saudi Arabia revokes citizenship of Osama bin Laden's son

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Saudi Arabia has revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

The kingdom announced the news on Friday in an order in its official gazette.

Picture: Rewards for Justice.

The decision comes after the US government offered a $1 million (€880,000) reward for information leading to his capture as part of its "Rewards for Justice" programme.

Bin Laden's son has emerged as a leader of the al Qaida terrorist group.

His father was killed in a US military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017.

He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the US and its allies.

Al Qaida carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

-Press Association

KEYWORDS

Hamza Bin Laden

