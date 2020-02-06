Saudi Arabia bans citizens from visiting China

Saudi Arabia has barred its citizens and residents of the kingdom from travelling to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports warned anyone who violates the order will not be allowed to return to Saudi Arabia.

It also said regulatory provisions on travel documents would be applied to citizens who violate the travel ban, without further elaboration.

Saudi Arabia’s flagship national carrier, Saudia, has already joined other major airlines in suspending flights to China. Several major airlines have halted flights to China (AP)

On Sunday, 10 Saudi students were evacuated from the Chinese city Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, and quarantined upon arrival to Riyadh for two weeks.

The virus has not yet been detected in Saudi Arabia, but five cases – among them a family of four from Wuhan – have been confirmed in neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

Other nations, like the United States, have also taken drastic steps. The US is temporarily barring entry to foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.