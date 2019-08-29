News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Satellite photos show burning Iran space centre launch pad

Satellite photos show burning Iran space centre launch pad
By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 05:37 PM

A rocket at an Iranian space centre that was to conduct a satellite launch apparently exploded on its launch pad, satellite images show.

State media and officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran’s Semnan province.

However, satellite images by Planet Labs Inc showed a black plume of smoke rising above a launch pad there, with what appeared to be the charred remains of a rocket and its launch stand.

In previous days, satellite images had shown officials there repainted the launch pad blue.

Annotated satellite image showing a fire at a rocket launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran’s Semnan province (Planet Labs Inc, Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP)
Annotated satellite image showing a fire at a rocket launch pad at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran’s Semnan province (Planet Labs Inc, Middlebury Institute of International Studies via AP)

On Thursday morning, half of that paint apparently had been burned away.

“Whatever happened there, it blew up and you’re looking at the smouldering remains of what used to be there,” said David Schmerler, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

Mr Schmerler told The Associated Press that the images of the space centre suggested that the rocket either exploded during ignition or possibly briefly lifted off before crashing back down on the pad.

NPR first reported on the satellite images of the apparent failed launch at the space centre, some 150 miles south-east of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Iranian satellite launches had been anticipated before the end of the year.

In July, Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi told The Associated Press that Tehran planned three more launches this year, two for satellites that do remote-sensing work and another that handles communications.

The Nahid-1 – meaning “Venus” – is reportedly the telecommunication satellite, which authorities plan to have in orbit for two-and-a-half months.

The apparent attempt to launch the Nahid-1 comes after two failed satellite launches of the Payam and Doosti in January and February.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

The US alleges such launches defy a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Iranian president demands sanctions lifted before talksIranian president demands sanctions lifted before talks

Iranian president defends foreign minister’s visit to G7Iranian president defends foreign minister’s visit to G7

Iranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyerIranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyer

Iranian tanker ‘released by authorities in Gibraltar’Iranian tanker ‘released by authorities in Gibraltar’

Imam Khomeini Space CentreIranMiddlebury Institute of International StudiesNahid-1Planet Labs IncTOPIC: Iran

More in this Section

Antibiotic resistance ‘could kill humanity before climate change does’Antibiotic resistance ‘could kill humanity before climate change does’

Seven killed as flash flood washes over football matchSeven killed as flash flood washes over football match

Hurricane on track for Florida after strike in CaribbeanHurricane on track for Florida after strike in Caribbean

Corbyn: MPs will move to stop ‘smash and grab raid’ against democracyCorbyn: MPs will move to stop ‘smash and grab raid’ against democracy


Lifestyle

For former Navy diver Muiris Mahon, life as a mature student at University College Cork has been an ‘amazing’ experience. He tells Rowena Walsh whyLessons in living life to the full for UCC's mature students

A boat trip on the Shannon is a holiday every family should experience – and it’s right on our doorstep, says Vickie MayeSail away: Why a boat trip down the Shannon could be the best holiday you'll ever take

The research suggests that protein post-workout drinks don’t actually make that much difference to your muscles.A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Alice de la Cour talks to artist Danny Vincent Smith, whose art has its own unique styleArtistic postman with a bagful of great ideas

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »