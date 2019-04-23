NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sarah Jessica Parker settles breach-of-contract suit with jeweller

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 10:18 PM

Sarah Jessica Parker and a UK jeweller have settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the actress.

A joint statement released Tuesday said the parties have “resolved their differences” and are excited to “resume their partnership”.

Kat Florence Design sued Parker, arguing that she had agreed to promote a collaborative jewellery line of diamonds and other gems for a fee of $7.5m but failed to live up to the obligation.

Parker filed a lawsuit of her own, saying payments from the designer were “abruptly and without notice or explanation stopped” in October 2016.

She said she was paid about $1.3m.

Details of the settlement in New York were not disclosed.

- Press Association

