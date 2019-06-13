News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to step down as press secretary

Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 09:28 PM

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is to step down as White House press secretary at the end of the month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump has announced.

Ms Sanders is one of Trump’s closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining on staff who worked on his campaign.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” President Trump tweeted just before she accompanied him to a White House event on prison reform.

President Trump suggested her as a future candidate for Arkansas governor, adding: “She would be fantastic.”

Under Ms Sanders’ tenure, regular White House press briefings became a relic of the past. She has not held a formal briefing since March 11.

Reporters often catch her on the White House driveway after she is interviewed by Fox News Channel and other TV news outlets.

Her credibility has also come under question.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report revealed that Ms Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim about “countless” FBI agents reaching out to express support for Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Ms Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer, President Trump’s first press secretary, in mid-2017.- Press Association

READ MORE

Charges dropped in Flint water scandal

More on this topic

Notable departures from Donald Trump’s White House

Twitter erupts after Donald Trump’s Prince of Whales gaffe

Trump says he would ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on 2020 rivals

How rural Ireland can tap the new agenda to bring jobs and wealth

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

US blames Iran for attacks on two tankers near Persian Gulf

Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia

Check out the “Alcatraz of the Rockies” which is drugs king El Chapo's new home

Charges dropped in Flint water scandal


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Meet the fashion lovers who are fighting back against 'fast fashion'

Six key trends from Men’s Fashion Week

Wish List: All the trending designs you need to know about

Set sail on the history of the deckchair

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »