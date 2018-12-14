NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sandy Hook school evacuated after receiving bomb threat on shooting anniversary

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 04:36 PM

Sandy Hook Elementary School has been evacuated after a bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

Police in Newtown, Connecticut, said the threat was made at about 9am today and pupils were sent home for the day.

Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde said there is a heightened level of anxiety in the town on the anniversary and the school superintendent decided to cancel remaining classes.

It is unclear whether the alert was related to bomb threats made nationwide on Thursday.

The school where the shooting happened on December 14, 2012, was knocked down and a new building was constructed on the same site.

Moments of silence were observed in Newtown and other places this morning in memory of the victims.

- Press Association


