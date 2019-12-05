News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Samoa shuts down as authorities battle deadly measles outbreak

Samoa shuts down as authorities battle deadly measles outbreak
By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 09:37 AM

Samoa has begun a two-day shutdown as the government tries to curb a measles epidemic that has killed 62 people.

The government told most public and private workers to stay at home on Thursday and Friday and shut down roads to non-essential vehicles as teams began going door to door to administer vaccines.

Families in the Pacific island nation were asked to hang red flags from their houses if they needed to be vaccinated.

People gather outside a health emergency operation centre (TVNZ/AP)
People gather outside a health emergency operation centre (TVNZ/AP)

Most of those who have died from the virus are young, with 54 deaths among children aged four or younger.

The Samoa Observer newspaper said the normally bustling capital Apia was a ghost town on Thursday, with only birds nesting in the rooftops and stray dogs roaming the streets.

Prime minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told reporters the vaccine drive was unprecedented in the nation’s history.

“They seem to take a kind of lackadaisical attitude to all the warnings that we had issued through the television and also through the radio,” he said.

Another challenge, he said, was that others had been seeking help from traditional healers, who had been successfully treating tropical diseases in Samoa for some 4,000 years.

“Some of our people pay a visit to traditional healers thinking that measles is a typical tropical disease, which it is not,” the prime minister said.

Samoan authorities believe the virus was first spread by a traveller from New Zealand.

The nation declared a national emergency last month and mandated that all 200,000 people get vaccinated.

The government has also closed all schools and banned children from public gatherings.

According to the government, more than 4,000 people have contracted the disease since the outbreak began and 172 people remain in hospitals, including 19 children in critical condition.

Figures from the World Health Organisation and Unicef indicate that fewer than 30% of Samoan infants were immunised last year.

This low rate was exacerbated by a medical mishap that killed two babies who were administered a vaccine that had been incorrectly mixed, causing wider delays and distrust in the vaccination program.

READ MORE

Scientists develop monthly contraceptive pill

More on this topic

Scientists develop monthly contraceptive pillScientists develop monthly contraceptive pill

European health body ‘cannot back vaping as safe way to quit smoking’European health body ‘cannot back vaping as safe way to quit smoking’

Play time very important for our wellbeing and survivalPlay time very important for our wellbeing and survival

5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

SamoaTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

British cave diver left feeling ‘dirtied’ by Elon Musk tweets, court hearsBritish cave diver left feeling ‘dirtied’ by Elon Musk tweets, court hears

Scientists develop monthly contraceptive pillScientists develop monthly contraceptive pill

European health body ‘cannot back vaping as safe way to quit smoking’European health body ‘cannot back vaping as safe way to quit smoking’

Two people killed after gun attack at Pearl HarbourTwo people killed after gun attack at Pearl Harbour


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets interior designer Jackie Tyrrell.‘Break the rules and have fun’: Meet interior designer Jackie Tyrrell

Keep your heart healthy this winter – whatever your age.5 ways to lower your risk of high cholesterol

He’s currently playing Professor Saxenfon, ‘the baddie’ in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the Everyman in Cork, which runs until January.Question of taste: The Young Offenders' Michael Sands

Edward Norton has put his years on sets as an actor to good use as he writes, directs and stars in Motherless Brooklyn, writes Esther McCarthyHow Edward Norton learnt from the masters

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »