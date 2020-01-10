News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Samira Ahmed wins sex discrimination equal pay claim against BBC

Samira Ahmed wins sex discrimination equal pay claim against BBC
By Press Association
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 01:57 PM

Presenter Samira Ahmed has won her sex discrimination equal pay claim against the BBC.

She took the corporation to the London Central Employment Tribunal, asking why she was paid £465 (€547) per episode of Newswatch while fellow presenter Jeremy Vine was paid up to £3,000 (€3,532) for each episode of Points Of View, work she described as comparable.

Opposing her claim, the BBC argued that the two presenters were not doing similar work.

A 40-page judgment said the BBC failed to show there was a difference between the two programmes.

Ms Ahmed received support from public figures including broadcaster Sandi Toksvig, lawyer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger.

Ms Ahmed has been among the female talent at the BBC voicing concerns over pay equality following the outcry over former China editor Carrie Gracie’s salary.

More on this topic

Jodie Whittaker: The gender question is now going awayJodie Whittaker: The gender question is now going away

Labour accuses BBC of ‘biased’ election coverage in letter to director generalLabour accuses BBC of ‘biased’ election coverage in letter to director general

Samira Ahmed ‘sorry to drag Jeremy Vine into’ BBC equal pay complaintSamira Ahmed ‘sorry to drag Jeremy Vine into’ BBC equal pay complaint

Vic Reeves, Simon Schama and Mary Beard front new slate of BBC seriesVic Reeves, Simon Schama and Mary Beard front new slate of BBC series

Equal payJeremy VineLondon Central Employment TribunalSamira Ahmedsex discriminationTOPIC: BBC

More in this Section

Watch your tongue: Scientists make unusual fat-loss link to sleep apneaWatch your tongue: Scientists make unusual fat-loss link to sleep apnea

Australians brace for escalating fire danger in south-eastAustralians brace for escalating fire danger in south-east

Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’

Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declareIranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare


Lifestyle

The new year can bring simmering tensions to the fore — couples need to focus on how the conflict is managed, not on who is right or wrong.Break-up blues: How to rebuild your relationship

Esther McCarthy talks to the next wave of talent set to emerge in the year ahead.Remember my name: Faces to watch out for in 2020

In 2019, Irish fashion went from strength to strength. In 2020, it will push even more boundaries.Irish designers to look out for in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »