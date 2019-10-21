Samira Ahmed taking BBC to court over unequal pay claim

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed is taking the broadcaster to court over claims of unequal pay.

The Radio 4 presenter will go to an employment tribunal regarding alleged “failure to provide equal pay for equal value work”, according to court documents.

Ms Ahmed has been among the female talents at the BBC to voice their concerns over pay equality following the scandal over former China editor Carrie Gracie’s salary.

Ms Ahmed, who hosts Newswatch and presents Radio 4’s Front Row, previously said she felt “hugely bullied” over her employment status at the BBC.

This was stated in evidence given to the House of Commons Culture Committee in 2018 as the impact of the corporation encouraging staff to establish personal service companies was investigated.

Gracie found she was being paid significantly less than her male counterparts in 2018, a revelation which led to her resignation in protest. She later settled with the BBC, receiving an apology and a payout.

The BBC has declined to comment on the upcoming hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal, currently scheduled for Monday October 28.

Ms Ahmed’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The news was first reported by The Guardian, who branded the legal action a “landmark” case.